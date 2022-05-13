UBS Group Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by UBS Group from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.92.

Shares of T stock opened at C$30.99 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$26.15 and a 12 month high of C$34.65. The firm has a market cap of C$42.64 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

