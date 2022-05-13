UBS Group Reiterates “€96.00” Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

UBS Group set a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) target price on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($173.68) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Siltronic stock opened at €85.70 ($90.21) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.55. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($55.79) and a one year high of €153.20 ($161.26).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

