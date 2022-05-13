Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $21.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

UAA opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

