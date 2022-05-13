Unibright (UBT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $506,580.00

Unibright (UBT) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $53.38 million and $506,580.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

