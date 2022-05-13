Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%.

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unique Fabricating stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Unique Fabricating worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unique Fabricating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

