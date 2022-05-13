United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDIGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UTDI. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($37.05) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

ETR:UTDI traded up €0.04 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting €31.04 ($32.67). The stock had a trading volume of 192,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.71. United Internet has a 1-year low of €26.24 ($27.62) and a 1-year high of €37.67 ($39.65).

United Internet Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

