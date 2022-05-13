United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UTDI. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($37.05) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

ETR:UTDI traded up €0.04 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting €31.04 ($32.67). The stock had a trading volume of 192,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.71. United Internet has a 1-year low of €26.24 ($27.62) and a 1-year high of €37.67 ($39.65).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

