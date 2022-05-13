United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UDIRF. Oddo Bhf began coverage on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Internet from €36.00 ($37.89) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

