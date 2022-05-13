UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 902,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $452,957,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,691,000 after purchasing an additional 475,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.43. 84,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,181. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.25. The firm has a market cap of $455.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

