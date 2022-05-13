UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,452,425,000 after buying an additional 142,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,014. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

