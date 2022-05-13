Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $53.21. Approximately 115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 73,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a market capitalization of $850.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unitil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,916,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Unitil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Unitil by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Unitil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

