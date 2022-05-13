Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CEO Richard P. Mckenney Sells 35,271 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

