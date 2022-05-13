Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $255.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.
Shares of UPST opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.94.
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,254,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
