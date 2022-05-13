Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $255.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of UPST opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.94.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,254,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

