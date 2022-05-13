Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.48. 84,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,639,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

