urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

UGRO has been the subject of several other reports. Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on urban-gro in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of UGRO stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. urban-gro had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that urban-gro will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of urban-gro by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 650,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 40,634 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in urban-gro by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 182,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

