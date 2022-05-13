US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods updated its FY22 guidance to $1.80-$2.10 EPS.

USFD traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

