UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.50

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 19458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

USER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UserTesting Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $461,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 568,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,688 over the last three months.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

