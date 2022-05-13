Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Up 1.1%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.57). Approximately 52,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 62,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.56).

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The stock has a market cap of £50.35 million and a P/E ratio of 78.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.82.

About Van Elle (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising steel piling and driven piling services; and drilled piling services.

