Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Up 1.1%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.57). Approximately 52,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 62,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.56).
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The stock has a market cap of £50.35 million and a P/E ratio of 78.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.82.
About Van Elle (LON:VANL)
