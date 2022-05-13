Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,815. The stock has a market cap of $560.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

