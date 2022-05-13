VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 348,711 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $45.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

