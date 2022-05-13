Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Increased by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.3% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,759,000 after buying an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after buying an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after buying an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after buying an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.66. 1,386,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,537. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.01 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

