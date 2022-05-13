Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 356,777 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 474,836 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after buying an additional 285,776 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $68.52 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $67.27 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65.

