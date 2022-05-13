Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,426,557. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.

