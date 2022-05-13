Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,421.2% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 128,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 123,433 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 116,191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,457,000 after acquiring an additional 101,028 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 113,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,195,000.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.03. 131,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.40. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $134.19 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

