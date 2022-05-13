Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $6,759,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,864,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,506. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

