Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,539,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,931. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $192.12 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

