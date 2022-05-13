Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives $5.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VBLT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,574. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

