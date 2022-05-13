Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 2,440 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $41,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded up $5.48 on Friday, reaching $158.75. 3,329,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,840. The company has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.88 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.93.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.