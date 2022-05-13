Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 6,753 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,078,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,192,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

