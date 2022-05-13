Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $24.10 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $24,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,979. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average is $78.41.

