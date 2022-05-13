Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $27,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.64.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.81. The company had a trading volume of 763,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,027. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

