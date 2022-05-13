Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 23,503 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,262 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,503 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $31,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

RF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 6,210,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,490,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

