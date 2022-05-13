Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $37,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 161,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,795,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. 8,455,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

