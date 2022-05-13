Veil Reaches Market Capitalization of $534,169.34 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Veil has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Veil has a market cap of $534,169.34 and $359.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,968.13 or 0.99825605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00036526 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00106506 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00196451 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00228599 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00114112 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002884 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

