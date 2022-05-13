Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VTYX traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $15.08. 4,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

