Verso Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $53,327.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verso has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00537347 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,183.00 or 2.10316274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00035620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.