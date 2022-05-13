Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Posts Earnings Results

Veru (NASDAQ:VERUGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of Veru stock traded up $4.01 on Friday, hitting $13.04. 1,851,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,677,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -65.30 and a beta of -0.57. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 119,891 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Veru by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veru by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Veru by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Veru (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

