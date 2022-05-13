Viacoin (VIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,950.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded 62.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $7,950.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00233603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016820 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003089 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

