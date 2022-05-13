Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) and Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A Viad -11.97% -68.31% -6.89%

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Viad’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viad $507.34 million 1.16 -$92.65 million ($4.48) -6.36

Chykingyoung Investment Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viad.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Viad shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chykingyoung Investment Development and Viad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Viad 0 1 1 0 2.50

Viad has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.10%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Volatility & Risk

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viad beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development (Get Rating)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Viad (Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

