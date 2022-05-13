View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “View Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based smart window company. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light. View Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

Get View alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut View from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ VIEW opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. View has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of View by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of View by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of View by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of View by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of View by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About View (Get Rating)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on View (VIEW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.