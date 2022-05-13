Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of -0.21. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

