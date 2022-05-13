Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the April 15th total of 485,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CYBBF remained flat at $$2.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYBBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

