Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 66,913 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period.

NYSE AIO traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,017. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $28.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

