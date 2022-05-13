Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CFO James A. Burke Buys 12,938 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) CFO James A. Burke purchased 12,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $300,032.22. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,139.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vistra stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $27.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 83.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 256.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

