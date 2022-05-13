Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Trading Up 0.9%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 1,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTSCY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($84.21) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($75.79) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Get Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.