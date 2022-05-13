Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 378.1% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VWAPY stock opened at 15.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is 19.15. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of 14.38 and a twelve month high of 29.46.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5574 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.