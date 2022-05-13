Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($184.21) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($294.74) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($324.21) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €234.00 ($246.32).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €146.44 ($154.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €150.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €171.56. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 52 week high of €245.45 ($258.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

