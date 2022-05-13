Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($324.21) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($326.32) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €234.00 ($246.32).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €146.44 ($154.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €150.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €171.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 12-month high of €245.45 ($258.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

