Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Digital Ltd. provides publicly traded cryptocurrency platform principally in the United States. The company through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants. Voyager Digital Ltd. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VYGVF. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Voyager Digital from C$28.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. Voyager Digital has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Digital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

