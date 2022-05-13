Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 7.3%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 118,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 238,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$19.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.
Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)
