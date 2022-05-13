Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 118,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 238,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.84. The firm has a market cap of C$19.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29.

About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; the Gander Belt gold property located in central Newfoundland; the Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and the South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

